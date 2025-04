TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma mother is urging for the violence to stop after her 17-year-old son was shot and killed Sunday.

Tacoma police are searching for at least one suspect who shot and killed a teenager in Tacoma.

Loved ones identified him as Veron Locket, who attended Mt. Tahoma High School.

Investigators said the shooting happened Sunday on E. 41st Street.

No one has been arrested in this case, as of Thursday.

