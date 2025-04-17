Boy shot and killed in Tacoma, police investigating homicide

Tacoma police are now investigating a homicide after a boy was shot last weekend.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, officers were sent to a local hospital just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, when staff reported that two victims had arrived with gunshot wounds.

Officers reportedly determined that the victims had been shot on Portland Avenue, between E 43rd Street and E 44th Street, and had taken themselves to the hospital. One man arrived in stable condition, while a boy was critical.

Police say that over the following four days, the boy died as a result of his injuries.

No arrests have been made, but detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are actively investigating this case as a homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tacoma PD or Crime Stoppers.

