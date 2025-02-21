BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office found personal information and possible high-end collectibles inside a vehicle that belonged to a suspect who dressed as a UPS worker prowling a neighborhood.

On February 16 at about 4 p.m., two deputies arrested 37-year-old Heather Bevier on 122nd Street East in Bonney Lake after neighbors had reported her prowling the area.

Body camera footage captured deputies finding a gun on her after she had lied about not having a weapon.

Pierce Co. deputies find social security cards, collectibles in car of suspect posing as UPS worker

Bevier was seen carrying a Walmart reusable bag while her pockets were bulging out, according to court documents.

Investigators said she wore a UPS badge and had a police scanner on her, and detectives are now working with UPS to determine if the badge was stolen or fake.

On Thursday, investigators served a search warrant and found possible stolen property inside her vehicle, including a stamp collection, a replica gun from World War II, comic books, books, and personal information belonging to around 25 people.

“We found credit cards. We found social security cards, Washington State ID cards, and membership cards. It was very organized. She had a binder with all these different pieces of personal identifying information,” said Deputy Stephen Cloninger with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Also inside the suspect’s vehicle, deputies found a blonde wig, a Halloween mask, and possible burglary tools.

“We found some other things in here that again, that kind of indicate disguises,” he said. “It looks to us like this is something someone has been collecting for a long time. So we’re thinking she stole that from either a house burglary or a storage unit.”

Cloninger told KIRO 7 News that he has already tied Bevier to another case, but added that she may be connected to several more.

“She’s a pretty prolific criminal. She has a lot going on and is probably responsible for quite a few outstanding cases,” he said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to contact investigators at (253) 287-4455 if any of the stolen items belong to them.

Detectives will not share any specific details about the stolen items to ensure the proper owners can identify them.

According to court documents, Bevier is charged with illegally possessing a firearm and burglary tools, as well as attempted burglary.

She’s currently in jail with a $25,000 bond.

