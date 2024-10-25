SPS names four schools it may close amidst budget struggles

SEATTLE — Seattle Public Schools has announced the four schools it plans to close next year amidst a $94 million budget shortfall.

The announcement was sent out to SPS families and staff on Thursday afternoon, along with the statement, “This consolidation is part of a larger strategy to stabilize our finances. By closing these four under-enrolled schools, we will start to build a stronger, more sustainable school system. This is the best way forward in ensuring our district continues to provide the high-quality education our students deserve.”

SPS explained where the students from these four schools will move to, as they merge with others in the district.

North Beach Elementary is set to close, and students from there will go to Viewlands. Stevens Elementary students will transfer to Montlake, Sacajawea Elementary will shift students to John Rogers, and finally, Sanislo Elementary students will go to Highland Park.

The district considered factors such as building conditions, learning environment, enrollment needs, and how disruptive the changes would be to students and families while making their school closure decision.

Other measures being taken to handle the budget shortfall include: advocating for legislative support, central office reductions, changing bell school times, and renewing levies. SPS will also conduct an enrollment study by December to guide recruitment and retention efforts and increase enrollment.

SPS plans to hold engagement sessions at impacted schools, offering in-person support weekly through November 23. Additionally, a districtwide information session will take place on Thursday, November 14, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

