Pair accused of stealing $2,600 in merchandise from Kitsap County stores

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — Do you recognize the men in these photos?

That’s the question the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking.

Deputies say someone stole more than $2,600 in merchandise from Best Buy in Silverdale and Rite Aid in Poulsbo and believe the two could be connected.

The pair is now wanted for questioning.

The thefts happened on Feb. 11 and 13.

Deputies say the two could be driving a Gray Lincoln MKT with a license plate registered in Lewis County.

If you have information about where they might be, please call 911 and reference case number K25-001319.





©2025 Cox Media Group