Overnight lane closures on SR 99 First Avenue bridge this week

SEATTLE — Up to three lanes of northbound SR 99 will close on the First Ave. S. bridge in Seattle overnight this week for repair work.

From tonight through Friday, May 15, several lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The following northbound SR 99 ramps also will close at the same times each night:

On-ramp from South Holden Street.

On-ramp from Occidental Avenue South.

Off-ramp to South Michigan Street.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will be moving scaffolding to prepare for additional weekend construction on the bridge.

At least one northbound lane will remain open so people can pass.

Seek alternative routes and expect backups.

Crews will replace five more failing steel grid deck panels from May 15-18. This work is to finalize phase 2 of emergency bridge repairs, according to WSDOT.

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