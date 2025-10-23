Over 930k people could lose SNAP benefits on Oct. 31 if government shutdown persists

Nearly 930,000 Washingtonians who receive basic food benefits will lose access to those benefits if the federal government shutdown persists through the end of the month.

On Oct. 31, families who rely on benefits like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will no longer have those benefits if the shutdown continues.

In September 2025, more than 540,000 households in Washington state, representing nearly 930,000 people, received more than $173 million in food benefits, according to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS).

“We’re very concerned about November and that is going to be a big issue for the folks that we serve. I mean I think many folks don’t even know that that’s looming potentially. So we are just trying to be prepared,” said Fran Yates, the executive director of the West Seattle Food Bank.

“President Trump controls the White House and both chambers of Congress. It’s clear where the responsibility lies to keep the government running. These political games are harming the most vulnerable Washingtonians. President Trump and Congressional Republicans are to blame for this unnecessary crisis,” a spokesperson for Gov. Bob Ferguson said in a statement.

