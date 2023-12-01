Over 60 unemployed after Seattle Hard Rock Cafe closes

SEATTLE — Sixty-six workers are now unemployed after the Seattle Hard Rock Cafe closed on Friday to focus on opening other locations in the U.S.

The cafe has been in downtown Seattle for 13 years and was originally opened in 2010.

“Since the opening of Hard Rock Cafe Seattle in 2010, Hard Rock International has enjoyed serving the Seattle community and playing a role in the city’s celebrated dining culture,” said a spokesperson. We are currently expanding operations in 50 locations within the next five years.

However, the nationwide chain does say it’s willing to open a new location in the Seattle market, “if the right space can be identified.”

They say that staff from the local rapid response team and WorkSource center will reach out to help employees with the transition.

