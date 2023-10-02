After 13 years, Seattle’s Hard Rock Cafe set to permanently close in December

Seattle’s Hard Rock Cafe will be permanently closing, according to a statement from Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock Cafe Seattle is scheduled to close on Dec. 1, 2023.

In a statement, Hard Rock International said it is currently expanding operations to 50 locations over the next five years.

A spokesman said the company is open to having another location in Seattle if the right location can be found.

The Hard Rock Cafe Seattle originally opened in 2010, on Pike Street, just a block from the Pike Place Market.

