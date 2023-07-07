Outdoor movie nights, Play Ball Park, & more: The full list of All-Star events across Seattle

SEATTLE — All-Star festivities are upon us, and there’s plenty of options for anyone looking to celebrate! Below is the full list of major events leading up to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game on Monday and Tuesday.

Friday, July 7

Simply Seattle Wiffle Ball Tournament, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Free)

Locals participate in their own home run derby in Occidental Square. The winner stands to score two tickets to next week’s MLB Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park.

Westlake Park Kick Off Concert, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. (Free)

This marks the start of downtown Seattle’s summer concert series, featuring local R&B singer-songwriter UMI. This will also feature food trucks and giveaways for fans.

All-Star Alley Kick Off, 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at RailSpur in Pioneer Square (Free)

Opens for early access Friday, includes murals and art installations from local, national, and international artists, as well as interactive performances.

Baseball All-Stars at MOHAI, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Ticket required)

MOHAI’s newly-opened exhibit showcases historical memorabilia from the first 80 years of Seattle baseball history, including items associated with the Seattle Giants, Rainiers, Pilots, and the Mariners.

HBCU Swingman Classic, 7:30 p.m. (Tickets required)

Championed by Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr., the first ever Swingman Classic will be a celebration of baseball programs at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It will feature 50 HBCU players hand-picked by Griffey and MLB scouts. Tickets are just $10, and gates open at 5:15 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. game.

Saturday, July 8

Capital One Play Ball Park, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Lumen Field has been transformed from a football field to the spot where MLB wants you to bring your kids, learn about the game’s history, and even get a workout in. This is the 16th year of Play Ball Park and it’s the full All Star experience, even if you don’t have a ticket to the game. Things kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the park staying open through Tuesday, July 11.

All-Star Saturday: Futures Game & Celebrity Softball, 4 p.m. (Tickets required)

Saturday will be treat fans to a double feature at T-Mobile Park, starting with the Futures Game at 4 p.m., and closing out with the Celebrity Softball Game at 7:15 p.m. The Futures Game will see MLB’s best young talent go head-to-head, including Mariners prospects Harry Ford and Jonatan Clase. Celebrities will take the field after that, featuring Joel McHale, JoJo Siwa, and Mariners legends like Felix Hernandez, Bret Boone, and Mike Cameron.

All-Star Scavenger Hunt, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. (Free)

Operating through the Snapchat app, Snapcodes are hidden across eight locations in Seattle, allowing fans to unlock exclusive prizes. You can head over to Play Ball Park to claim an All-Star t-shirt and patch after you’ve scanned at least five locations. Scanning all eight will give you a shot at one of the grand prizes, which include World Series tickets, a signed Mariners baseball, or a Mariners BP experience. You can find out where to start your scavenger hunt here.

MLB All-Star Weekend BBQ, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Free)

Looking for some good eats? You can head to the south entrance at Uwajimaya in the International District for a free barbeque, where Snake River Farms will be grilling hot dogs and brisket sliders.

Sunday, July 9

MLB Draft, 4 p.m. (Free, reservation required)

As is tradition for Major League Baseball, the draft will take place in the All-Star Game host city. This year’s iteration will take place at Lumen Field at 4 p.m. on Sunday. There’s limited space available for fans but you can reserve your spot for free through the MLB All-Star Experience App.

All-Star Drone Show at the Space Needle, 10 p.m. (Free)

Fans at Seattle Center will get treated to a show on Sunday night, with 600 lighted drones set to create “stunning baseball-themed visuals and iconic Seattle scenes 400 feet above the ground.” The show will run 18 minutes, and will be free to all. Viewers are encouraged to watch from the International Fountain Lawn.

Monday, July 10

T-Mobile Home Run Derby, 5 p.m. (Tickets required)

Monday will kick off the start of the main All-Star events, starting with the MLB Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park. That will see Mariners phenom Julio Rodriguez take another shot at the derby crown, after finishing in second last year as a rookie. If you can’t score tickets to see it in person, there’s also going to be a free watch party at the Mural Amphitheatre inside the Seattle Center Armory.

Home Run Hangout, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Free)

You can warm up for the Home Run Derby at Uwajimaya on Monday afternoon with a packed day of food, music, and art. There will be free takeaway art available, with a live DJ set, K-Pop dance performance, and Mak Fai Lion Dancers.

All-Star Movie Night, 9 p.m. (Free)

For anyone looking to continue their night after the Home Run Derby, MLB will be hosting the first of two movie nights at the International Fountain Lawn at Seattle Center. Sunday’s movie will be an iconic baseball classic in The Sandlot.

Tuesday, July 11

All-Star Red Carpet, 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. (Airing on MLB Network, limited access)

Ahead of Tuesday’s headline event, MLB’s All-Stars will walk the 500-foot red carpet at Pike Place Market, giving fans a chance to see their favorite players up close. Attendees were selected from an All-Star sweepstakes which closed on July 5.

MLB All-Star Game, 5 p.m. (Tickets required)

The moment fans have been waiting for arrives Tuesday evening at T-Mobile Park! This will mark the first time the All-Star Game has landed in Seattle in over two decades. Tickets are sold out, but there’s another free watch party at the Armory for fans to to join in on the fun from afar.

All-Star Movie Night, 9 p.m. (Free)

Capping off the All-Star festivities will be one final movie night at the Seattle Center International Law, this time featuring A League of Their Own.

