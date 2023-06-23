Julio Rodríguez will take second shot at Home Run Derby crown at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — Julio Rodríguez will participate in this year’s All-Star Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park, after making the announcement on his social media accounts on Friday.

This will be Julio’s second straight year in the derby, after then-Nationals slugger Juan Soto edged out him out out in a tense final round in 2022. As a rookie, he hit 81 homers over the course of the entire contest.

July 10th. See you in Seattle 🤟🏽⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MQOOkCtXGP — Julio Rodriguez🇩🇴🦁 (@JRODshow44) June 23, 2023

While the rest of the Home Run Derby has yet to be announced, Julio makes for a fitting addition to the lineup with the Mariners hosting the All-Star Game for the first time since 2001. Six other Mariners have participated in the derby in the past, including seven appearances (and three wins) from Seattle legend Ken Griffey Jr., as well as Jay Buhner in 1996, Alex Rodriguez in 1998, Edgar Mariners in 2000, Bret Boone in 2003, and Robinson Cano in 2016.

If he manages to come out on top this year, Julio be the youngest winner in the derby’s history.

The Home Run Derby isn’t the only chance to see some Mariners greats take the field. Joining the celebrity softball game on All-Star Saturday will be King Felix himself, as well as Bret Boone and Mike Cameron. Other celebs on the list include Joel McHale, Adam Devine, and JoJo Siwa among others.

