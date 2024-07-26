Snohomish County man files federal complaint against county over neighbor’s shooting range

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A Snohomish County man has filed a federal complaint against the county over his neighbor’s residential shooting range.

Christian Volkle, of Granite Falls, said he has been hearing gunshots for nearly two years.

“I’m exhibiting symptoms of PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and it’s increasing every time the shooting happens,” he said.

Volkle purchased his retirement home on Crooked Mile Road in unincorporated Granite Falls more than three years ago.

After living in his new home for less than a year, he said his neighbor created a shooting range, which is located roughly 50 feet away from his property.

Snohomish County man files federal complaint against county over neighbor’s residential shooting range

His family has suffered hearing loss after rounds of gunshots were fired without any warnings, he said, adding that he is also concerned about the lead from the bullets possibly leaking into the groundwater.

“I’ve measured it over 120 decibels, which is the equivalent of standing next to a jet engine on an airport runway or in front of a speaker at a rock concert” he said. “Lead is highly toxic. It leaches very easily. It contaminates ground water. I’m concerned about the quality of my well water I’m going to have in the future here.”

Volkle, also a gunowner, has filed a federal complaint against the Snohomish County Council after the county did not help him, he said.

“I want to see the shooting stop, period,” he said.

He has not talked with his neighbor due to fear of his safety, Volkle added.

“I’m extremely angry. The people we’ve voted for and employed to protect us and that we’re paying as citizens of this county are ignoring this issue,” he told KIRO 7 News.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office told KIRO 7 News that unincorporated Granite Falls is a legal shooting area.

KIRO 7 News spoke with his neighbor, Christian Betzold.

“I would have loved it if he came and talked to me, but I understand he might have some reservations,” he said.

Betzold said he purchased his home in large part to safely practice shooting his handguns on his property.

He told KIRO 7 News that he hopes he will never have to use his weapon, “but if I do, it’s extremely proficient, extremely safe, extremely responsible. And so, all the training I do, which I believe is to be very safe, responsible training, is in light of that.”

Betzold learned about his neighbor’s concerns last week, he shared.

“That gave me a lot of concern and grief because I want to make sure I’m a good neighbor. I’m a responsible neighbor. I immediately talked to my wife. We stopped shooting and things like that that day. I haven’t shot since,” he said.

Betzold said he would like to speak with Volkle about his concerns and offer him a chance to inspect the range to make sure he feels it’s safe.

“If he wants me to let him know before I shoot, every time with a 30-minutes heads up so he can just know that’s going to be happening, or things like that, I’d be more than happy to do that,” he shared. “I want to be a really good responsible neighbor, but I also want to make sure that I’m taking my responsibility as a firearms owner seriously and continue to be safe and effective.”

The Snohomish County Council said it can’t comment on an active lawsuit.

©2024 Cox Media Group