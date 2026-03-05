Did you see it? Fireball spotted in WA and B.C.

Did you see it— a fireball streaking across the sky?

Dozens of people across Western Washington and British Columbia reported a bright flash a little after 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fireball was “almost undoubtedly a meteor,” University of Washington professor Chris Laws told the Seattle Times. Laws specializes in astronomy.

Someone in Port Angeles reported that it was a light blue and then flashed brightly yellow as it reached the horizon.

A doorbell camera in Canada captured a flash that night, and the American Meteor Society shared it. You can watch it here.

When meteoroids enter Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burn up, they’re called meteors.

Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day, according to the American Meteor Society. Most happen over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and others are masked by daylight.

If you’re hoping to see one—the best time is during a meteor shower. The next one to peak will be the Lyrid meteor shower, which is active around April 16-25 every year and will peak on April 22, 2026.

