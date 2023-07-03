Seattle’s MoHAI opens baseball legends exhibit ahead of All-Star Game

Seattle’s Museum of History & Industry opened a special baseball all-star display, ahead of next week’s 2023 MLB All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

The exhibit showcases historical memorabilia from the first 80 years of Seattle baseball history, including items associated with the Seattle Giants, Rainiers, Pilots, and the Mariners.

There is a game-worn jersey from Babe Ruth, an autographed Ken Griffey Jr. rookie baseball card and the first homerun baseball hit out Seattle’s Sick’s Stadium, the home of the Seattle Pilots in 1969.

Besides Ruth and Griffey, Jr., the other legends include Ted Williams, Roberto Clemente, Willie Mays, Sandy Koufax, and Ichiro Suzuki.

The exhibit is free with admission and will be open until Nov. 5.

Babe Ruth batting in Dugdale Park, Seattle, October 19, 1924 George Herman "Babe" Ruth was well-known for being "the captain of the home run industry" and for his swaggering style. Upon his retirement in 1935, no one had hit half as many home runs as his record of 714 -- a record that stood for almost four decades. In this 1924 photograph, Ruth is batting in Seattle's Dugdale Park stadium. Seattle Post-Intelligencer Collection, Museum of History & Industry, Seattle; All Rights Reserved

