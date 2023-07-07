‘Like Disney for fans’: A behind-the-scenes look at Play Ball Park ahead of All-Star Weekend

T-MOBILE PARK, Seattle — KIRO 7 Sports Director Chris Francis got an early inside look at Capital One’s Play Ball Park at Lumen Field this week, for what he says will be the gathering place for fans over All-Star weekend.

Lumen Field has been transformed from a football field to the spot where MLB wants you to bring your kids, learn about the game’s history, and even get a workout in.

This is the 16th year of Play Ball Park and it’s the full All Star experience, even if you don’t have a ticket to the game.

There’s been frantic work to get Play Ball Park open by Saturday morning, as the north lot has been transformed into a baseball diamond where families can reserve space on the field. They can even get a chance to throw some strikes themselves.

After checking out the worlds largest baseball with some pretty famous signatures, you head inside. It’s impossible for us to show you everything, but families will have a blast even if your kids just wants an autograph.

“You get to make lifetime memories, and you see these kids’ faces light up when they get to meet someone they watch on TV and never thought they would get close to,” MLB Global Events Coordinator Jacqueline Secaira-Cotto told KIRO 7.

You can also take in the history of the MLB experience, Jackie Robinson, and the Negro Leagues. Or you can tire your little ones out at the Rookie League Interactive Park.

MLB Network will be broadcasting, and there’s an MLB shop which will run out of merch pretty quickly, as well as a replica of the All Star locker room.

Mariner legend Edgar Martinez who played in the last All-Star game in Seattle in 2001 was there for our tour on Thursday, and he was definitely impressed.

“It’s like Disney for fans,” he remarked.

For more details you can download the All-Star Experience app.

Getting inside the events center and stadium will cost $35, with Play Ball Park opening Saturday at 10 a.m.

KIRO 7 will also be broadcasting live from Play Ball Park on Monday and Tuesday at 4 p.m. Tune in for exclusive stories, in depth interviews, and ways you can beat the system and make the most of your All-Star experience without breaking the bank.

















