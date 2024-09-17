Orca calf - just days old - spotted with mother near San Juan Island

The Center for Whale Research has announced the exciting birth of a new orca calf in the L Pod, observed near San Juan Island on Sunday.

The newborn, designated L128, was seen with its mother, L90, swimming westbound off Vancouver Island before being spotted again near San Juan Island.

Researchers from the Center for Whale Research, along with colleagues from SR3, observed the pair and confirmed that the calf is healthy, nursing, and moving normally.

The calf, which still shows apparent fetal folds, is estimated to be only a few days old.

Distant photos and aerial footage were captured during the observation, and SR3 will provide more detailed measurements on the condition of the calf and its mother in the coming days.

The Center for Whale Research will continue to monitor L90 and her calf while they remain in the area.

This marks a joyful addition to the endangered Southern Resident killer whale population, and researchers are optimistic about the calf’s progress.

©2024 Cox Media Group