Oracle to lay off more Seattle employees in second round of cuts in 2 months

Oracle has announced it will lay off 101 Seattle employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing.

The tech giant, headquartered in Austin, Texas, scheduled its layoffs to take effect on Nov. 3, 2025.

Oracle submits its second Seattle layoff notice in the past month

The layoffs of the 101 Seattle employees follow a previous layoff announcement from Oracle last month, when the company released its plan to lay off 161 Seattle employees on Aug. 13. The total number of Seattle employees laid off by Oracle now stands at 262 in the past month.

Oracle’s August layoffs affected workers in its cloud computing department, as the company joined the likes of other major tech companies to limit spending amid costly artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to Bloomberg.

As of June, Oracle is the seventh-largest tech employer in the Puget Sound, with approximately 3,900 employees, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

In Oracle’s latest quarterly earnings report, the company announced revenue growth of 11% to $15.9 billion. Oracle’s stock is also currently up 35% this year, according to GeekWire.

Tech jobs continue to be reduced in Washington this year. Microsoft announced multiple WARN filings between May and August, which affected 3,160 employees at its Redmond and Bellevue campuses.

