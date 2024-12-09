Online sale meetup turns into armed robbery in Centralia

CENTRALIA, Wash. — On Dec. 4, Centralia Police got a call about an armed robbery at Borst Park.

Police said that a person selling an item online agreed to meet the buyer at the park.

Once at the park the buyer got into the seller’s car and pulled a gun.

Police said that the suspect hit the buyer in the face with the gun and robbed him.

“To address the safety concerns about this incident in the strongest terms possible, I want to emphasize that this was an isolated incident,” Interim Police Chief Andy Caldwell wrote. “Within 24 hours of the crime occurring, the primary suspect was in custody.”

The investigation also led to the arrest of a second suspect and the recovery of the gun police believed was used in the robbery.

“Centralia Police Department is staffed with individuals who care about the quality of life in our community and want our community to feel safe,” Caldwell continued.

Caldwell told its residents to be aware of their surroundings, trust their feelings and not be an easy target during the Christmas shopping season.

Caldwell also recommends that if you sell through social media, to meet in a well-lit public place with cameras for an extra layer of safety.

Police ask that if you have any information about the robbery in Borst Park call the Centralia Police Department at (360) 330-7680 or (360) 740-1105.





