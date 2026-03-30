One dead in Port Orchard house fire

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — South Kitsap Fire and Rescue (SKFR) says one person died in a house fire in Port Orchard late Sunday night.

Crews responded to the home off of Glenwood Road Southwest and found heavy fire and smoke coming out of every opening of the structure.

They learned one person was unaccounted for as they arrived.

Firefighters went in to search the home but due to quickly spreading fire and deteriorating conditions, they were forced to leave, SKFR posted.

Officials say there were no fire hydrants in the area and the fire took 90 minutes to extinguish with water tenders arriving at the scene.

SKFR says one person died in the fire.

The Kitsap County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

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