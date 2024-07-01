One dead following overnight shooting in Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating reports of a shooting after one person was killed in Capitol Hill early Monday morning.

According to SPD, 911 (CARE) received a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of East Pike Street shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Police found one person who had been shot and provided aid until the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived. Despite aid, SFD pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives with SPD say the circumstances around the shooting are unknown at this time and they are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

