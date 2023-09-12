OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Olympia School District wants to bring back school resource officers after one of its high schools had two gun incidents in the first few days of the school year.

Last week, a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Capital High School.

Then on Monday, police were called to the school after staff thought they spotted a handgun being passed between stalls in a bathroom.

Police recovered what turned out to be a BB gun. A 17-year-old boy was arrested, according to the Olympian.

School board President Darcy Huffman said that at the next board meeting on Thursday, she will suspend the usual 10-day comment period for a new policy so she can ask members to pass school safety and security policies and speed up getting school resource officers back in schools, the Olympian reported.





















