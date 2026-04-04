Gets Real: Sober living home for Muslim women opens in Federal Way

Federal Way has welcomed the first culturally-responsive faith-based women’s recovery residence in the State of Washington.

The House of Du’a, open for just over a month, is a sober living home geared towards Muslim women battling alcohol and drug addiction.

“Without these spaces, women in here would be living on the streets or falling back into addiction and dying from an overdose,” said Hussein Ugas, the founder of Rahma Recovery.

Ugas says the organization urgently opened the first-of-its-kind sober living home because it’s so difficult for women in the Muslim community to open up about their addictions and ask for help.

“Our community deals with addiction differently to other communities. There’s a lot of stigma, there’s a lot of shame, and there’s a lot of silence,” said Ugas.

In 2024, Rahma Recovery opened a men’s residence in Federal Way. Now, in spring 2026, the new house just welcomed its first two women.

“One of our first residents moved into this house, and one thing she said to me – ‘thank God I don’t have to worry about a safe place to be anymore.’ I was holding back tears,” said Ugas.

The home can take up to six women. Along with cultural support, there are rules – including ongoing treatment and drug testing.

“Easier said than done, but it is very possible. It’s very simple, but it’s not easy,” said Safia Ahmed, the home’s program director.

Ahmed is also a recovering alcoholic who is 15 years sober.

“I never got to be in a Muslim setting where I could speak with my recovery to Muslim people, to Muslim women, to Muslim men,” said Ahmed.

Ugas, a recovering drug addict himself, says the goal is to give residents six to 12 months in the home to get them back on their feet and on the road to recovery.

“How can I help them to become successful, not only in life, but also save their life and not have another one of them go back to active addiction,” said Ugas.

Rahma Recovery is also planning to establish a recovery home later this year for families, where parents can stay with their children.

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