BB gun causes scare at Olympia’s Capital High School

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia’s Capital High School was put into a modified lockout after what was believed to be a handgun was spotted in a bathroom Monday morning.

According to Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower, preliminary information was that school staff doing bathroom checks may have seen a handgun being passed from one stall to another in a men’s room.

Police were called and four people were brought to the school office.

Officers found what appeared to be a BB gun in one of the toilets.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Lower said police “believe that we have all the people involved,” and that the lockout would soon be lifted.

During a lockout, no one is allowed in or out of a school and classes continue as usual.

Last week, police arrested a teen for bringing a loaded gun to the first day of school.

