WATCH: Puyallup PD tags stolen car with GPS to avoid potentially dangerous chase

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police arrested a man who they say tried to run from police after allegedly driving a stolen car under the influence.

On March 20, police got a Flock alert for a stolen car. This is a real-time alert from the automated license plate readers installed across the state.

The officers found the vehicle and confirmed it was stolen. When the officers tried to stop the driver, they drove off.

Rather than initiate a chase, dash cam footage shows the officers deploying a GPS tracking device onto the vehicle in front of them. Then, they could monitor it from a safe distance.

The GPS tagging was done while the suspect and officers were driving in a residential area, preventing a potentially dangerous high-speed chase.

A short time later, the vehicle came to a stop in a nearby neighborhood, and officers moved in on the location.

The suspect tried to run off when officers approached him, but he was quickly taken into custody, according to Puyallup police.

During the arrest, officers found a gun in the suspect’s backpack, along with marijuana, police said.

Police said that the suspect showed signs of impairment and that a warrant for a blood draw was obtained.

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