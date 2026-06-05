Two more WA casinos to close, 132 jobs cut amid Kirkland casino company’s bankruptcy

The Kirkland-based casino company Maverick Gaming announced Friday that it is closing two Washington casinos and laying off 132 employees while continuing its restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The layoffs are scheduled to take effect on July 31 and span a wide range of positions inside the Silver Dollar Mill Creek Casino and Crazy Moose Mountlake Casino, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

A closer look at the layoffs at each WA casino

Crazy Moose Mountlake Casino, located at 22003 66th Avenue in Mountlake Terrace, disclosed that approximately 82 employees would be affected by the closure. The vast majority of the impacted positions are table game dealers, with hospitality and security teams also taking a significant share of the cuts.

At Silver Dollar Mill Creek Casino, located at 17917 Bothell-Everett Highway, approximately 41 employees are set to be laid off. The cuts range from table game dealers to security to management.

Maverick Gaming has disclosed three separate rounds of layoffs over the last two months, impacting 188 positions across its SeaTac, Bothell, and Mountlake Terrace locations.

Inside Maverick Gaming’s Chapter 11 filing, the closures that followed

In July 2025, Maverick Gaming filed for bankruptcy following a 2024 debt restructuring. The bankruptcy decision concurrently shuttered the Dragon Tiger Casino in Mountlake Terrace, the Palace Casino in Lakewood, the Silver Dollar in Renton, and the Roman Casino in Seattle.

“This decision follows the Washington Gaming Commissioners’ choice to shut down the centralized surveillance petition, which was intended to support Washington Cardrooms,” Maverick Gaming stated on its website. “In the decision considerations, the gaming board compared Washington cardroom casinos (15 tables) to mega casinos that attract higher volumes of traffic, impacting our operations. The lack of centralized and advanced surveillance technology, in contrast to what is available in larger establishments, has further hindered our ability to compete effectively.”

Maverick Gaming filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, listing total liabilities and assets between $100 million and $500 million.

The company stated it currently owns and operates 27 properties across Nevada, Washington, and Colorado, with a total of 1,800 slot machines, 350 table games, 1,020 hotel rooms, and 30 restaurants.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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