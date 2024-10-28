Olympia Police needs help solving a 2022 homicide

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Olympia Police Department detectives are looking for additional information that could help them solve a 2022 homicide.

Marea Hines, also known as “Red” or “ Little Red” was killed and found on the east side of Olympia in March 2022.

According to detectives, she was known to frequent the cities of Olympia and Tacoma.

Police are asking anyone with information connected to her homicide or who saw her in March 2022 to call OPD Detectives at 360-753-8300 and reference case #2022-1916

©2024 Cox Media Group