Officers witness shooting during group fight outside Seattle nightclub; two injured

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting outside a Pioneer Square-area nightclub that left two people injured.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on May 10 at 2nd Ave. S and South Main Street. According to police, officers witnessed a group of people fighting outside a nightclub and then saw the shooting occur.

When they reached the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. Officers made a tourniquet on the man’s leg and he was then taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Two people were detained at the scene for questioning and police recovered a gun used in the shooting.

While police were investigating, a second shooting victim arrived at Swedish Hospital in First Hill with a gunshot wound to the lower back.

The Seattle Fire Department took that person to Harborview Medical Center for their injuries.

Police determined that the man was injured in the downtown shooting.

This is the second violent incident that occurred outside the nightclub in the span of six days. On May 4, two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital for their injuries. Again, the stabbings stemmed from a fight, SPD said.

It’s unclear if these incidents are related.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. You can remain anonymous.

©2025 Cox Media Group