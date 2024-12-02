Oak Harbor teen dies in early-morning crash

COUPEVILLE, Wash. — A 15-year-old girl from Oak Harbor has died in an early morning crash on State Route 20 near Coupeville.

According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, the teenager was driving along SR 20 at a high rate of speed at around 3 a.m. when the car left the roadway, striking a pole near Libbey Road.

She was the sole occupant of the car.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Monday, both directions of SR 20 in Coupeville between Madrona Way and Sherman Road were still closed, with no ETA for reopening.

UPDATE: Both directions of SR 20 in Coupeville between Madrona Way (MP 25) and Sherman Rd (MP 23) remain closed after a collision. Emergency responders are on scene.



There is no ETA for reopening. Seek alternate routes. https://t.co/0VYKCMAo5F pic.twitter.com/vNQytJOCvM — WSDOT North (@wsdot_north) December 2, 2024

