Oak Harbor inmate escapes during transport, found short time later

An Oak Harbor inmate temporarily escaped during a transport Monday, but was found a short time later, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections.

At about 2 p.m. Monday, the inmate, Max Rollag, was picked up at the Island County Jail on a Department of Corrections warrant after a weekend arrest for violating terms of his community custody provisions.

As Rollag was on the way to the Monroe Correctional Complex, the DOC said Rollag became agitated while the transport vehicle was stopped at a light in Oak Harbor.

A spokesman for the DOC said Rollag began kicking the doors and windows before he was able to roll down and unlock a rear window and leap out of the vehicle, head first, and run away.

Rollag was wearing wrist restraints but was not wearing ankle restraints due to a medical problem with a foot.

Local law enforcement was able to locate Rollag a short time later. He was transported to Monroe, where he is currently incarcerated.





©2023 Cox Media Group