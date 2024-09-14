Northwest Trek welcomes two rescued raccoon kits

EATONVILLE, Wash. — A pair of orphaned raccoon kits are making themselves at home at Northwest Trek.

Staff says the Hickory and Bluebell were found and rescued during routine tree work at the Memphis Zoo.

The five-month-old siblings arrived in Washington in August and have been getting to know their keepers and staff up until now.

“These two are incredibly inquisitive,” says keeper Miranda. “They’re always investigating and handling everything they find, but after their busy antics, they’re quick to crash for a nap.”

Miranda says Hickory frequently gets the zoomies, and Bluebell is a bit more reserved.

Their favorite treats are egg yolk and mealworms.

Guests can see the siblings in the wildlife park’s Forest & Wetlands habitat.

