North Cascades Highway reopens after crews clear mudslide

Highway 20, also known as North Cascades Highway, is back open between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead.

WSDOT made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

(2/2) Second: if you're taking the trip over the North Cross, know that there's still fire crews working in the area and a 35 MPH speed between mileposts 150-154. Do not pass or pull over in this section and stay alert for fire and maintenance crews entering and exiting the road. pic.twitter.com/8KMEHFJiUR — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 22, 2024

It closed on August 4 because of the Easy Fire burning in the area, and remained closed after stormy weather caused a mudslide on August 11.

On August 19, WSDOT said it was having a difficult time clearing the area, because they were up against 7,000 tons of mud and debris.

Crews said the mud was piled nearly 10 feet deep in some areas and there were large boulders that needed to be moved.

WSDOT said fire crews are still working in the area to get a handle on the Easy Fire.

It was caused by lightning on July 17.

The fire is currently 2,130 acres and 36% contained.

©2024 Cox Media Group