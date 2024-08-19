Local

7,000 tons of mud extends closure of North Cascades Highway

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

7,000 tons of mud extends closure of North Cascades Highway (WSDOT)

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Washington State Department of Transportation is delaying the reopening of State Route 20, also known as North Cascades Highway, because of a recent mudslide.

WSDOT says its crews are having a difficult time clearing the 7,000 tons of mud and debris, caused by rainfall earlier this month.

The mud is reportedly piled nearly 10 feet deep in some areas, and large boulders are challenging to remove.

The highway is closed between Granite Creek and Easy Pass trailhead, mileposts 148-157.

WSDOT says for now, drivers can take US 2 or I-90 for east-west travel.

No word on how long the cleanup will take.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read