SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — It’s official: North Cascades Highway is closed for the season.

After this morning’s field assessment, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says that State Route 20, also known as North Cascades Highway, will not reopen until the spring due to avalanche risk.

Closure points are Ross Dam trailhead (milepost 134) to Silver Star gate (milepost 171).

WSDOT temporarily closed the highway on Friday because of significant snow in the forecast and said it would reevaluate on Monday.

Last season, the highway closed on Nov. 30 and didn’t reopen until April 19.

CLOSED FOR THE SEASON: After this morning's field assessment, SR 20 North Cascades Highway is officially closed for the season on Monday (11/18) due to avalanche risk. Closure points are Ross Dam trailhead (MP 134) to Silver Star gate (MP 171). See you next spring! pic.twitter.com/Hcd1BWhI47 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 18, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group