Snow way! North Cascades Highway will close this weekend

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

North Cascades Highway in 2023 (@WSDOT_East)

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — With significant snow in the forecast, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing a portion of North Cascades Highway, also known as Highway 20.

The closure stretches from east of Diablo Lake to west of Mazama, between milepost 134 and milepost 171.

It begins at 5 p.m. tonight.

WSDOT says its avalanche and maintenance teams will monitor the conditions and decide whether to reopen the highway on Monday.

Last season, the highway closed on Nov. 30 and didn’t reopen until April 19.

