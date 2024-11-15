Snow way! North Cascades Highway will close this weekend

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — With significant snow in the forecast, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is closing a portion of North Cascades Highway, also known as Highway 20.

The closure stretches from east of Diablo Lake to west of Mazama, between milepost 134 and milepost 171.

It begins at 5 p.m. tonight.

WSDOT says its avalanche and maintenance teams will monitor the conditions and decide whether to reopen the highway on Monday.

Last season, the highway closed on Nov. 30 and didn’t reopen until April 19.

With significant snow forecast through the weekend, the plan is to temporarily close SR 20 North Cascades Highway from milepost 134-171, beginning 5PM Friday (11/15).



Stay tuned! Our avalanche and maintenance teams will reassess the potential for reopening on Monday (11/18). pic.twitter.com/DUWRJ1UjnM — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 14, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group