GREEN LAKE, Wash. — A man in his 50s has died near the southern end of Green Lake following a medical emergency on Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD).

Crews treated the man near East Green Lake Way North and West Green Lake Way North, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, SFD said.

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

