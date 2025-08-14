Nordstrom asks these employees to return to office 4 days per week

SEATTLE — Nordstrom’s asking its hybrid corporate employees to come back to the office more often.

The company confirmed to KIRO 7 on Thursday that starting in October, the employees will return in person four days per week.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we’re best positioned to serve them when we collaborate, problem-solve, and build relationships in person,” a company spokesperson shared with KIRO 7.

The move comes on the heels of similar decisions from large companies operating in the Emerald City.

In January, Amazon employees returned to the office five days a week. It was a decision made by CEO Andy Jassy in September of last year.

In July, coffee giant Starbucks requested that remote employees spend a minimum of four days in the office—upping it from three. The change will go into effect in October, giving workers time to adjust.

Microsoft is also reportedly considering a stricter in-office policy that would require its Redmond employees to work on side three days per week.

