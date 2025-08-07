Microsoft considers new return-to-office policy across company

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com.

Microsoft is reportedly considering a stricter in-office policy that could require its Redmond employees to work on site three days per week, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The local tech giant has not yet confirmed when the new company-wide in-office requirements will take effect.

Microsoft may make an announcement in September that provides a detailed plan, Business Insider stated.

The specific dates for returning to the office could vary across each Microsoft office. The company’s Redmond workforce was mentioned alongside a possible Jan. target date for when the new policy would go into effect.

People with knowledge of the plans asked not to be identified as they are discussing private matters. The Redmond Chamber of Commerce declined to comment on the possible in-office policy from Microsoft, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Positions at Microsoft currently vary regarding in-person requirements. A majority of its Redmond workforce is required to work in the office 50% of the time, although the policy is not strictly enforced, unnamed employees said.

The approach is similar to Amazon’s requirement for employees to return to the office five days a week at the beginning of the year. In 2023, Amazon started requiring its employees to be in the office three days per week.

Seattle’s employee foot traffic downtown has gradually increased since Amazon decided to require employees to be in the office full-time. In June, worker foot traffic downtown was 66% of June 2019’s daily average, according to the Downtown Seattle Association.

Microsoft employs approximately 53,000 people at its Redmond campus, and is the state’s third-largest employer, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. In a report last week, the company announced that it has approximately 228,000 employees worldwide.

