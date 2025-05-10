‘NO STRIKE’: SEA Airport aircraft fuelers reach agreement with employer

SEATAC, Wash. — 150 aircraft fuelers at SEA Airport were poised to walk off the job after teamsters voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize a strike. But by Friday, the Teamsters and employer Swissport had reached an agreement and averted any strike.

According to Jamie Fleming, a union leader with Teamsters Local 174, the “nonstop marathon of negotiations” on Thursday and Friday included members of Swissport’s highest levels of management, some of whom flew across the Atlantic Ocean to participate in the bargaining.

“After the unanimous strike vote on Tuesday, we told Swissport they needed to return to negotiations with a renewed sense of urgency to reaching a deal or they would be on strike,” said Teamsters Local 174 Secretary-Treasurer Rick Hicks. “We are pleased to announce that they did exactly that, bringing in managers with decision-making power and industry knowledge that allowed us to work together to reach a deal we know our members will be proud to ratify. I applaud management’s commitment to investing in our members, and our attention will now focus on the consortium of major airlines at SeaTac, as well as the Port of Seattle management, to provide the funds necessary for a living wage in the Seattle market. We welcome any local politicians who are willing to assist in this endeavor.”

Members will vote on the “fully-recommended” offer next Tuesday.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Swissport for comment on the agreement.

