New test can detect if your cat is at high risk of kidney disease

PULLMAN, Wash. — Pet owners can now find out if their cats are at high risk for chronic kidney disease years before symptoms appear, thanks to a new genetic test developed by Washington State University (WSU).

Known as Feline Apoptosis Inhibitor Macrophages (FAIM), the test was developed by WSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine and is available to veterinarians and cat owners for about $100.

“Catching the disease early means cat owners can cut out certain foods and medications to maintain their pet’s health and slow the disease’s progression,” said WSU associate professor Dr. Nicolas Villarino.

Chronic kidney disease can lead to deterioration of the organ and often results in kidney failure and death, with thirty to fifty percent of cats older than eleven having some form of kidney disease, a release from WSU said.

WSU researchers spent almost ten years developing the test, which can now help pet owners and veterinarians address the disease before their pet’s kidneys begin to deteriorate.

Tests can be purchased by emailing Villarino at nicolas.villarino@wsu.edu and it will soon be available to order through WSU’s online portal.

