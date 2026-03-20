New plans underway for former Molbak’s location in Woodinville

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — New plans are in the works for the former Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville.

This week, the city council approved plans for a development called Midtown Woodinville. The 19-acre property would feature 1,300 housing units that would include a mix of apartments, townhouses, and senior housing. It would also have retail space, restaurants, and a hotel.

Green Partners LLC will develop the project. They purchased the site from the Molbak family in 2008 with a housing and retail project in mind. It was put on hold in 2023 due to rising costs. That same year, Molbak’s accused Green Partners of trying to push them out of The Garden District.

The garden center eventually closed in 2024 after 67 years of business. A few months after the closure, Molbak’s announced a partnership called Green Phoenix Collaborative—but nothing came of the venture.

During this week’s city council meeting, a majority of the council members expressed support for the new proposal for the property.

No word yet on what the next steps will be. You can read more about the project here.

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