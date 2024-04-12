Molbak’s announces return to old Woodinville location, with new focus

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — New life could be taking root soon at the old location of home and garden favorite Molbak’s.

In Jan., the Woodinville home and garden shut down after 67 years in business.

The sudden closure was the result of the collapse of a years-long development plan with a real estate group.

On Thursday, Molbak’s announced a partnership called Green Phoenix Collaborative to reimagine the old space, but it won’t be a large scale retail shop.

The new focus will be creating a gardening hub with classes and other dates.

Molbak’s did not disclose a definitive launch date for the new space.









