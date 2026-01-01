New Jet’s Pizza in Tacoma closed after car crashes into building

A car crashed into Jet’s Pizza in Tacoma on Sunday, narrowly missing two employees inside the restaurant.

No injuries were reported among the staff, but the damage to the establishment is estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. and caused significant damage to the pizza shop, which has only been open for six months.

General Manager Ben Greene described the sight of the boarded-up shop as “not awesome.”

In contrast, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Jet’s Pizza owner Mike Maddie expressed disbelief over the accident, stating, “I was just taking in visually the situation and like, ‘Wow. Like, how does this happen?”

Amid the damage, he noted that the make line, freezer and front glass window were all affected, rendering them unusable.

Maddie estimated the repair costs to be substantial, explaining, “It’s probably….we’re talking tens of thousands in damage. Like the make line is damaged. The freezer is damaged. The front glass window.”

Thankfully, he added, “Even though the damage is extensive, it is mostly cosmetic. And we can work with that.”

He emphasized that damage to the pizza oven would have been a catastrophic blow, potentially extending the closure by weeks or months.

Greene highlighted the support from the community, noting, “Thankfully we got really good people around us willing to help. The community has been awesome and we are hopefully going to reopen in the next couple of weeks.”

Customer David Berg shared his sentiments about the community’s support for Jet’s Pizza, stating, “It’s kind of surprising because it is new to the community, but at the same time it’s one of those things where the community…we love this area because the community really comes together.”

Despite the setback, Maddie remained optimistic, acknowledging the challenges faced by new businesses.

He remarked, “And to kind of have the rug pulled out from underneath you from this is pretty surprising but at the same time like hard times create strong people.”

The management of Jet’s Pizza hopes to reopen within the next couple of weeks.

They are currently assessing the damage and planning for repairs.

©2025 Cox Media Group