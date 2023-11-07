New grant funds hundreds of Narcan kits for Snohomish County community

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A new grant will fund 200 free Narcan kits for the Southwest Snohomish County community.

According to a news release, South County Fire has partnered with Verdant Health Commission to “prevent opioid-related deaths.”

In 2023, over 200 people died from opioid overdoses in Snohomish County, said South County Fire.

Verdant is providing South County Fire a $10,000 grant to give out Narcan kits and train community members on how to administer it.

“Overdoses can happen anywhere, even in a home with a friend or family member in the next room,” said Assistant Chief of EMS, Health and Safety, Shaughn Maxwell. “Keeping Narcan in your home could save a life.”

South County Fire is offering a free class from 6 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Lynnwood Civic Center Fire Station.

Participants will get one Narcan kit per household. You do have to sign up in advance online at southsnofire.org, or you can call 425-320-5800.

