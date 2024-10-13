New exhibit ‘The Mountain Was Out’ coming to the Washington State History Museum

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State History Museum will open the “The Mountain Was Out” exhibit which will focus on the human connection to Mount Rainier.

The exhibit will open on October 19 and run through February 16, 2025.

“Mount Rainier is one of the many things that makes Washington so special,” said museum director Jennifer Kilmer. “It is just as majestic today as the first time I saw it. It evokes a strong sense of wonder every time we get to see it.”

Visitors will learn about Mount Rainier and its ancestral connection to the Cowlitz, Muckleshoot, Nisqually, Squaxin Island and Yakama tribes.

“The exhibition will explore the history of mountaineering and recreation through artwork, photographs, promotional materials, mountaineering gear, and souvenirs,” wrote the Washington State Historical Society. “It will also feature pieces from the Washington State Historical Society’s notable Rainier Beer collection, including an original ‘Wild Rainier’ costume from the legendary television commercials.”

In March 2024, Mount Rainier celebrated its 125th anniversary as a national park.

More information about The Mountain Was Out can be found on the Washington State History Museum website.





