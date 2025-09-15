New Chick-fil-A location opening in Washington this fall

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

A new Chick-fil-A is opening this fall in Washington.

The restaurant is being built in the Soper Hill area at 8703 Soper Hill Road in Lake Stevens, according to an Instagram post by the company.

The popular fast food chain noted the location is also close to Marysville, to more easily serve both cities.

New Chick-fil-A taking applications

The company is currently hiring for the new spot.

Applicants can apply to be a back of house team member, front of house team member, or a team leader/supervisor.

“At Chick-fil-A, we value good service as much as good food,” the company wrote in a Facebook post.

Once open, the restaurant will have seating for 130 people and 28 patio spots, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The company has yet to announce a specific opening date.

