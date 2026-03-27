New CCTV shows Bryan Kohberger at WA DOL trying to change license plate after Idaho murders

PULLMAN, Wash. — Newly-released CCTV surveillance video shows convicted quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger at a Washington Department of Licensing, trying to get new plates after the murders, according to CBS News.

In the video obtained by CBS, you can see Kohberger speaking with an employee on the other side of the counter. He appears to be one of two customers in the office at the time, though it’s unclear if the person just out of frame is an employee or customer.

He is seen making small talk with one of the employees, who explains that she is originally from the Bay Area, but prefers living in Washington over California.

“I really like it, though. I like how small, quiet... I would say safe, but the whole Moscow thing kinda makes it feel a little less,” the worker tells Kohberger.

Her comment was a direct reference to Kohberger’s killing of four University of Idaho students on November 13 in their off-campus home.

At that time, police were still looking for a suspect, so she had no idea she was speaking to the person who committed those murders.

The security footage was from the Pullman Vehicle Vessel Licensing on Nov. 18, 2022-- just five days after the murders of Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves. All were students at the University of Idaho.

Kohberger was a PhD student at Washington State University in Pullman, which is about a 15-minute drive to Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger was sentenced to four life terms in prison without the possibility of parole. This was part of a plea deal to take the death penalty off the table.

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