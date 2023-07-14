New audio released from cockpit of Seattle-bound flight during bomb threat

SPOKANE, Wash. — New audio was released from the cockpit of a Seattle-bound Alaska Airlines flight last week that had to make an emergency detour to Eastern Washington after a passenger threatened to blow up the plane.

The incident happened four hours into the flight from Atlanta on July 5.

Court documents say 38-year-old Brandon Scott told a flight attendant that he had explosives and the plane had to land anywhere but Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

According to FlightAware, Alaska flight 334 took off from Atlanta at 3:40 p.m. Eastern time headed toward Seattle.

About 4 hours later, pilots made a distress call, saying they needed to divert to Spokane. The plane landed safely about 45 minutes later and Scott was immediately arrested. No explosives were found.

He later told police he was being targeted by members of a cartel, saying he wanted to be arrested to escape them.

Scott is charged with false information and hoaxes.

