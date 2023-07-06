Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle diverted to Spokane after man makes threat to flight attendant

An Alaska Airlines flight heading from Atlanta to Seattle was diverted to Spokane after a man threatened the safety of the airplane to one of the flight attendants on Wednesday.

Alaska Airlines said the flight landed safely in Spokane at 5:15 p.m.

Local and federal law enforcement were notified and met the aircraft when it arrived.

Alaska Airlines said there were 177 passengers and six crew members on board.

“We appreciate their patience and understanding during this situation. We are working to get them to Seattle, their original destination, as quickly as possible. We are grateful for the professionalism and care of our flight attendants and pilots throughout this incident,” said Alaska Airlines.

