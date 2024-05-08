New report names best high schools in Washington State

A new report from U.S. News and World Report named the best high schools in Washington State, with several local schools making a national list as well.

The ranking includes data from nearly 25,000 public high schools in all 50 states, and the District of Columbia.

The listed schools have high rates of students who score well in math, science and reading state assessments, pass college-level exams, and graduated in four years.

Magnet, charter, and STEM schools are ranked separately from this list.

Data for ranking comes from the U.S. Department of Education website, which acquires their information directly from schools, school districts or state departments of education.

This 2024 ranking is information related to the 2021-2022 school year.





Here are the Best 25 High Schools in Washington:

