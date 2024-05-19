Driver in serious condition after her car crashes into Lynnwood car dealership

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A woman is in serious condition after her car lost control heading southbound on Highway 99 and jumped the curb, colliding with an unoccupied display vehicle at the Lynnwood Honda dealership on Saturday afternoon.

According to Edmonds police, the driver is from Seattle and in her late forties. She sustained head and neck injuries and was reportedly in and out of consciousness before being transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Officers say there were no witnesses to the collision and it is unknown what the primary factor for the crash was.





©2024 Cox Media Group